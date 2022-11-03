Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teens were arrested for threatening to shoot up a middle school in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say around 7:00 a.m. Thursday, they received calls from parents about a social media post of a rifle that advised students to not go to Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School that day.

Officials say as soon as they were notified, they immediately began an investigation while also assigning additional officers to the campus.

The investigation led to a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old who claimed the post was a joke, according to authorities. Their replica airsoft rifle was seized and further searches at the teens’ homes revealed no weapons.

Both teens were arrested and cited for willfully disturbing any public school activities, police say. The school district will be handling school disciplinary actions.

Hanford police officials urge parents to have conversations with their children about the seriousness behind these kinds of social media posts and texts.