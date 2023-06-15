HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was left in critical condition after being shot in Hanford Monday evening, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say on June 12 around 10:45 p.m., they responded to the 1300 block of Hoover Way for several shots heard in the area. While en route, they were informed that there was a male who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 15-year-old boy with one gunshot wound who was airlifted to a local hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives say they were eventually able to identify two suspects involved in the shooting. As a result, 20-year-old Isac Canchola-Rizo and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail.