Hanford Police seek 3 wanted for questioning in connection to homicide

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hanford Police are seeking the public’s help in locating three people wanted for questioning in connection to a Sunday night homicide.

Officers were sent to the area of 700 S. Redington St. around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot, said Lt. James Lutz. The victim, identified as Richard Sanchez, 31, had died at the scene.

Police are looking for three individuals wanted for questioning relating to the homicide:

Fred Dejon Wills, 27

Larry James, 26

Amber Douthard, 30

Anyone with information regarding the homicide or the location of the three subjects are urged to contact the police department’s detective unit at 559-585-2540 or Detective E. Aguayo at 559-585-4723.

