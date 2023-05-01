HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person of interest is wanted in relation to a homicide that occurred in 2022 in Hanford, police say.

According to the police on Thursday, November 27, 2022, at approximately 5:33 p.m. the Hanford Police Department responded to the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 for a report of a person who was shot.

When officers arrived they say they found an unresponsive man identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials with the Hanford police say they have uncovered new evidence and have received information that indicates that a person similar in appearance to the artist in the sketch below may have been involved in the shooting and may have been present in the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Person of Interest – Hanford Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanford Police at (559) 585-2540 or text (559) 379-6093.