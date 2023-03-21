HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers continue to search for the suspect involved in a homicide that occurred in November 2022 in Hanford.

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2022, at approximately 5:33 p.m. officers responded to the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 for a report of a subject who had been shot, according to the police. Officers say when they arrived, they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Eulalio Castillo. He was transported to a local hospital but authorities said he succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, a vehicle was observed traveling westbound on Third Street which is a one-way street for eastbound traffic, according to officials.

During the investigation, detectives determined the vehicle involved in the shooting appears to be a white BMW 700-series.

Image of the vehicle related to the shotting – Hanford Police Department

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540.