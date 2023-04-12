HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department is appealing for information following the 2021 death of an 18-year-old who was found with gunshot wounds in a stranded vehicle.

According to the police, on Sunday, July 11 2021, officers responded to the area of 11th Avenue and Davis Street for a report of a stranded vehicle in the middle of the road facing southbound on 11th Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene discovered the driver of the vehicle identified as 18-year-old William Bernabe, had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives announced on Wednesday that they had recently received information that indicated a vehicle similar to the one pictured above may have been involved in this crime. Authorities are looking for information about the vehicle and its occupants on the night of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call (559) 585-2540 or text (559) 379-6093.