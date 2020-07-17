Hanford Police search for man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a 26-year-old man who they say sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl multiple times, the Hanford Police Department said Friday.

Police say on June 28, the victim’s grandfather walked out of his bedroom and saw his daughter’s boyfriend sexually assaulting his 7-year-old granddaughter. When the grandfather confronted him, he ran out the back door of the house.

The suspect was identified as Juan Angel Covarrubias, 26.

According to police, Covarrubias is from Mexico and may be trying to make his way back.

Police described Covarrubias as 5-foot-10 and approximately 230 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and is known to have a short beard. He also has “COVARRUBIAS” tattooed on his inner right forearm and letters “KC” with a crown on top of one of his hands.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Ortega at the Hanford Police Department at 559-585-4724.

