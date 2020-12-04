Hanford Police arrest man for 2017 homicide

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Hanford Police announced the arrest Friday of a suspect connected to a 2017 death of a man that was found shot in his car.

On May 27, 2017, officers found Camilo Moreno, 27, shot to death in his car while it was still running.

Detectives found that 28-year-old Luis Castillo was the one responsible for Moreno’s death and was arrested Thursday, Police said.

Castillo was booked into the Kings County Jail on homicide charges.