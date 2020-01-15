Hanford PD seeks help identifying convenience store burglary suspects

Photos of one of the suspects involved in a string of four burglaries at convenience stores across Hanford. (Courtesy of Hanford Police Department)

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities in Hanford are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a string of burglaries at four convenience stores across town, according to the Hanford Police Department.

The burglaries occurred between Dec. 30 and Jan. 14.

In each case, at least two people broke into the stores early in the morning and stole large amounts of tobacco products, Lt. Greg Freiner said.

Hanford Police identified the suspect vehicles involved as a white Chrysler 300, gray Nissan Versa and a gray 998-2002 Honda Accord EX V6.

(Courtesy of the Hanford Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries can contact Hanford Police at 559-585-2540 Ext. 4800.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.