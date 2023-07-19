HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Hanford man was arrested in Seattle for allegedly posing as a talent agent for children in order to get naked photos of them, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officials with the police department say the arrest came after a tip from Canadian authorities to the federal Department of Homeland Security in Fresno – prompting a search warrant at the home of 52-year-old Jefferey Winkler in Hanford.

According to the Hanford Police Department, Jefferey Winkler was posing as a talent agent for children – following his conviction of possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors. That conviction required him to register as a sex offender.

Officers say Winkler failed to register as a sex offender on multiple occasions.

Following a search warrant served at his home in Hanford, investigators say they were able to track Winkler to Seattle and arrest him there. Winkler was extradited back to Kings County on Tuesday where he was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of child pornography. Winkler was also arrested on multiple warrants after he failed to register as a sex offender.

Investigators believe Winkler reached out to his victims through social media and email as part of an effort to solicit nude photos of children – while pretending to be a talent agent.

Anyone who has further information about the incident is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department.