HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he admitted to police that he was watching and distributing child sexual abuse material, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police announced Monday that they received a tip in October 2022 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding a subject who was distributing possible child sexual abuse material.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives say they were able to track down the residence where the illicit material was coming from within the City of Hanford.

On July 25, police state a search warrant was executed at a residence within the City of Hanford. This search warrant was conducted by Hanford Police Department Detectives as well as the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.

During the service of the search warrant, the suspect was identified by detectives as 20-year-old Jose Melquiades Martinex Toscano. Officers say he admitted to watching and distributing child sexual abuse material, and he was found to be in possession of multiple videos which depicted young children being sexually abused.

The Hanford Police Department says Toscano was arrested and booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse material.