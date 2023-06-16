HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Hanford man has been arrested after getting caught allegedly trying to break into a store from the roof, according to the Hanford Police Department.

On Saturday around 3:41 a.m., employees from the Marshalls on 264 North 12th Avenue, reported a burglary in progress.

Officers say they reported hearing someone attempting to gain access to the store from the rooftop hatch. Employees indicated they could hear the suspect sawing at the rooftop latch.

Officers say they were able to gain access to the rooftop and observed the suspect actively trying to breach the rooftop hatch.

The suspect, 44-year-old Aaron Thomason was quickly apprehended.

Officers say they located burglary tools near the rooftop hatch where Thomason was apprehended.

Upon conducting a record check on Thomason, officers say it was discovered that he had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.