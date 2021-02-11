Hanford man caught after escaping from US over a year following suspected sexual assault, rape of 15-year-old stepdaughter

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Hanford man suspected of sexually assaulting and raping her stepdaughter was in police custody after returning to the U.S. following an international escape from the law that lasted over a year, according to Hanford Police.

On Oct. 5, 2019, officers responded to a residence in the area of 400 E Eleventh Street to investigate a sexual abuse report involving a 15-year-old victim, said Lt. James Lutz. An investigation found that the victim had been sexually assaulted and raped by her stepfather, Alvaro Lino, 36, for five months.

The victim was fearful to tell anyone due to threats Lino made to her.

When confronted by family members, Alvaro left the U.S. for Bolivia. Investigators authored an arrest warrant for Lino.

Lino returned to the U.S. on Dec. 21, 2020 after flying into Miami, Lutz said. He was taken into custody upon his arrival and booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Hanford Police investigators flew to Miami and took Lino back to Hanford.

Lino was booked into the Kings County Jail on Wednesday with bail set at $325,000.