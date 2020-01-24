Hanford man arrested trying to solicit girl for sexual acts, nude photos: Police

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Hanford man was arrested Thursday after trying to solicit an underage girl for sexual acts and nude photos, according to the Hanford Police Department.

A female student told a police officer Wednesday that a man contacted her in an inappropriate manner, Lt. Greg Freiner said. The girl said the man had solicited her for sexual acts and nude photos while at the Earl F. Johnson Park.

The victim provided the officer with a vehicle description as well as the man’s description.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Christopher James Rios, 39, and found his vehicle Thursday in the area of 800 E. Malone St., police said.

Rios was arrested on two felony counts of contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony, Freiner said. He was booked into the Kings County Jail and bail was set at $50,000.

