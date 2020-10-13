Hanford man arrested on murder charges after death of 44-year-old

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 34-year-old man was arrested on murder charges after a man found unresponsive in a field and later died Thursday morning, The Hanford Police Department said Tuesday.

Hanford Police said they responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in an open field in the area of 12500 13th Road.

He was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

He was identified as 44-year-old Frances Garcia.

Hanford Police said they were able to identify 34-year-old Brandon Owen Yates as a person of interest in the case as Yates was the person last seen with the victim prior to his injury.

Yates was booked into the Kings County Jail for one count of first-degree murder. This case is still being investigated and anyone with information is urged to contact the Hanford Police Department.

