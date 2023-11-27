HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested in Hanford after a report of a man on the roof holding a rifle, according to the Handford Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of Douty Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after police say a witness observed Nestor Silva from Hanford, climbing out of a window onto the roof holding the rifle.

Officers arrived on the scene and surrounded the building. Police say they made contact with Silva who advised he was working on the roof. He then attempted to jump onto a tree next to the building and ended up falling to the ground sustaining minor injuries.

Police say they located several antique items in his possession and a WWI-era rifle on the rooftop.

Investigators say Silva had made entry into an upstairs building through a window from the roof.

The witness identified Silva as the person they observed crawling out the window with the rifle. The owner was able to identify the items were in fact stolen from inside

Officials say Silva was determined to be a convicted felon and was arrested.