HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Hanford man was arrested after harboring a teen who ran away Sunday evening, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say on June 11 around 9:40 p.m. they responded to the Inspiring Pathways group home located at the 1700 block of Bryman Street for a report of a runaway juvenile.

After gathering information from the facility’s staff, investigators learned a 16-year-old had left the home with permission, returned shortly after, then briefly left again without consent. Staff had learned the victim was talking with 21-year-old Logan Duarte through her computer.

In response, officers began to search for them and say they were eventually led to Duarte’s home in the 1700 block of West Merritt Street.

Upon their arrival, authorities say Duarte claimed the teen was not at his home but at Harbor Freight. After further questioning officers obtained information that she was in fact inside Duarte’s bedroom.

Police say they swiftly entered the residence and found the victim inside Duarte’s bedroom. Upon further investigation, the teen disclosed to officers she had engaged in sexual relations with Duarte in his home.

Duarte was subsequently arrested and booked under suspicion of two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and five counts of oral copulation, according to authorities.

Hanford Police say they are deeply committed to ensuring the safety of all residents, especially at-risk youth.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this case or a related one to contact them at (559) 585-2540.