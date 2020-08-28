Hanford man arrested after firing more than 20 rounds in own residence with child inside, strikes neighbor’s home

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Tuesday after firing more than 20 rounds in his own residence with a child inside and struck a neighbor’s house, according to Hanford Police.

Officers were sent to the area of 1200 Elm Court around 9:50 p.m. for reports of gunfire, said Lt. James Lutz. A caller reported that someone shot through his bedroom window.

Arriving officers found that the gunfire was coming from the neighbor’s house behind the caller located in the area of 1200 Van Court.

Officers made contact with the resident, later identified as Christopher Nelson, 42, and were told that he fired about two rounds at a neighbor’s house before returning inside his residence, Lutz said. While inside the residence, Nelson fired approximately 25 more rounds through a bedroom and living room wall.

Nelson had his 12-year-old child inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Officers arrested Nelson and booked him into the Kings County Jail on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment on $300,000 bail.

