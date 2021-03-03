Hanford man accused of secretly recording elderly couple using restroom, found with child pornography, deputies say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Hanford man was arrested Monday after being accused of recording cellphone videos of an elderly couple using a restroom without their knowledge and possessing child pornography, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 23 around 5:30 p.m., a deputy was contacted regarding an illegal video recording investigation in the area of 9900 Coast Ave., just north of Lacey Boulevard, said Commander David Dodd. It was reported that a male, identified as Gary Canalez, 59, had used a cellphone to take videos of the residents in the home using the restroom.

A family member found the cellphone hidden behind the toilet and noticed it was set to record.

Canalez had recorded them using the restroom and a resident over 65 using the restroom too, Dodd said. The suspect did not have permission to record them.

Canalez was living with an elderly couple at the time.

Dodd said the couple stayed elsewhere for a short time after finding Canalez had recorded them in fear of what his response would be after officers were notified.

During their investigation, detectives were told another phone utilized by Canalez had been found.

The phone contained videos of a minor and were found to have been taken about a year ago, Dodd said.

On Monday at around 3:50 p.m., detectives found Canalez at America’s Best Value Inn, located in the area of 900 E. Lacey Boulevard in Hanford. Canalez was taken into custody without incident.

Canalez was booked into the Kings County Jail on multiple charges including possession of child pornography, elder abuse, and invasion of privacy, Dodd said. Canalez’s bail was set at $95,000.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Joshua Hunt at 559-852-2807.