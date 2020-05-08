Hanford couple arrested after purchasing half a million dollars worth of vehicles using stolen identities

(Left to Right) Jose Rolando Hernandez, 43, and Gloria Hernadez, 50 (Courtesy of Hanford Police)

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Hanford couple is in jail after authorities found they used stolen identities to purchase half a million dollars worth of vehicles, and one of them was caught while fraudulently purchasing another, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Detectives received information from a victim Wednesday who had their identity stolen, said Lt. Greg Freiner. The victim reported someone had purchased vehicles in their name from a Hanford automotive dealership.

Police contacted the dealership and others in the area and found that the suspect, identified as Gloria Hernandez, 50, had used fraudulent identification documents to purchase vehicles in multiple identity theft victim’s names.

Some of the vehicles found during the search warrant. (Courtesy of Hanford Police)

Authorities served a search warrant Thursday at Hernandez’s residence in the area of 100 Avenue 5 1/2 in Corcoran and found 10 fraudulently purchased vehicles with a total estimated value of $500,000, Freiner said. They also found a large-scale marijuana grow, which was dismantled.

Fraudulent documents were also found inside the residence, including tax paper work and the Social Security numbers of multiple victims.

While law enforcement was serving the search warrant, Exeter Police found Hernandez attempting to fraudulently purchase another vehicle at a dealership in their town, Freiner said.

Jose Rolando Hernandez, 43, the suspect’s husband, was found driving a fraudulently purchased vehicle while the search warrant was served.

The couple was booked into the Kings County Jail on possession of stolen vehicles, conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft during a state of emergency and identity theft with a $1 million bail.

