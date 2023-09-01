MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Security will be enforced at a high school in Madera after a handwritten note threatening the school was reported to school officials, deputies say. However, deputies also say the note might not be credible.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, school officials at Minarets High School received reports from students on Friday around 10:30 a.m., that a handwritten note had been discovered in a boys’ bathroom implying a threat to the campus occurring on Sunday.

Deputies say the Madera County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy at Minarets High School was made aware of this written threat and an investigation was initiated. At this time, there is no indication this is a credible threat.

However, deputies state they are taking the incident seriously and actively investigating the circumstances and working to identify the individual(s) involved.

Deputies reassured students, parents, and the public that there was no active threat to the school and that all students and staff were safe.

However, out of an abundance of cations, deputies are partnering with Minarets High School to take the following security measures in the coming days:

Routine Deputy patrols

Ongoing review of weekend video surveillance on campus

Preventative campus sweep & comprehensive video surveillance review prior to students and staff return on Tuesday

“We would like to commend Minarets High School students for their attention and prompt reporting of suspicious activity to school administration, and staff for their swift action. We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updated information if circumstances dictate,” said Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

Photo Courtesy: The Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

For any information regarding the author of this note or any information on this case, you are encouraged to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.