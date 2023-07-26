FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say an apartment complex was the scene of an early morning domestic violence dispute.

Officers say just after 4:00 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to the 5600 block of North 10th regarding a domestic disturbance,

When arriving on the scene, officers say the female victim had left her apartment and say she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend.

At some point during the argument, officers say the victim’s boyfriend had pistol-whipped her with a handgun which caused the female victim to receive minor, non-life-threatening injuries to her face.

Officers say they are currently working to contact the suspect who was inside the residence and apprehend him on felony domestic violence-related charges.

No one else was involved in the incident or inside the apartment, according to the police.

At this time, officers say residents near the affected apartment have been evacuated and all of 10th Street to Roberts is blocked off as they continue to monitor the situation so residents are asked to avoid this area.