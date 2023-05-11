CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen semi-automatic handgun, and illegal drugs with paraphernalia were found near the driver’s seat after three people were arrested in Clovis after an early Thursday morning pursuit, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say they witnessed the driver of a white Honda Accord fail to stop at a stop sign around 2:00 a.m. at Helm and Holland avenues, that is when police say officers tried to pull the driver over, but he sped off.

The pursuit ended about five miles away near Fowler and Alluvial avenues where officers took the driver and both passengers into custody.

During a search of the car, officers say they located a stolen semi-automatic handgun near the driver’s seat and illegal drugs with paraphernalia. The driver who police identified as 37-year-old Peter Ramirez of Kerman was arrested for several felonies including possession of a stolen concealed firearm, evading police, and violation of his Post-Supervised Community Release (PRCS).

Clovis Police Department.

Police say two passengers were also arrested 31-year-old James Lowery of Clovis for two felony warrants and 37- year-old Ashley Koehler of Dinuba was cited for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Officers say they towed the Honda and booked the stolen gun.