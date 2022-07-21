KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kingsburg lab manufacturing the hallucinogenic drug DMT resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old man, according to the Kingsburg Police Department.

Officers say 42-year-old Robert Palmer was arrested following the discovery of the lab being used to make dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogenic drug similar to LSD, and psilocybin mushrooms.

According to the police department, the lab was discovered on Thursday in the 200 block of Mariposa Street after officers served a search warrant on the property. The lab was found in the garage.

Officials reveal that the suspect was already booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence. He has also been booked on suspicion of additional charges relating to the lab’s discovery, including the manufacturing of dangerous narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of dangerous weapons, and possession of drug paraphilia.