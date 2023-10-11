FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One person has been taken into custody after a man was reported to be shooting inside a home in Fresno County on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on Willow Ave. just east of Friant Road on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a report came about a man firing a gun inside his home. A woman inside the home ran outside to safety. Deputies say they responded and requested for their SWAT team to the scene. Deputies also say they later heard more shots fired inside the home.

Officials say SWAT worked to have the man surrender peacefully – resulting in the man being taken into custody just over an hour later.

Deputies say this was an isolated incident and there was no danger to other people in the area at the time.