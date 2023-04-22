MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A young woman is dead after a gunman opened fire at a party Friday night, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say at about 7:30 p.m. they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 1800 block of Grogan Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned the victim was attending a party when the shooting happened. Witnesses say an altercation happened when several minutes later a single gunman arrived and fired multiple shots into the crowd.

Detectives are actively investigating the scene and canvassing the area for any active leads. The victim’s identity is pending release.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814.