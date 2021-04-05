Gunfire strikes man through front door in Selma, police say

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 38-year-old Kingsburg man was shot in the chest after he attempted to answer the front door early Monday morning in Selma, according to the Selma Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of Jasper Street.

Police say the victim heard a knock at the front door and was attempting to open the door when an unknown person shot through the door striking the victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and his condition is unknown.