Gunfire hits Los Banos home just inches from sleeping children

(Courtesy of Los Banos Police)

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gunfire hit just inches from children sleeping inside a Los Banos home early Thursday morning, according to a Los Banos Police Department social media post made Friday.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at a home in the 200 block of G Street around 4 a.m., Police said. Bullet holes were found inches from where three children aged 5, 10, and 12 were sleeping.

Officers said the shooting appears to be gang-related, but the investigation continues. Detectives are continuing to talk to witnesses and are examining evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Surina Gonzales at 209-827-2524 or leave an anonymous crime tip at 209-827-2545.

