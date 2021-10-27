Gunfire exchanged in suspected diesel fuel theft in Fresno county, deputies say

UPDATE: The article has been updated to reflect new information provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gunfire was exchanged between a truck yard owner and two men as they were suspected of stealing diesel fuel from a truck yard, according to officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Garfield and Olive avenues just before 10:00 a.m. after the owner of the truck yard noticed two men standing next to a U-Haul truck in front of his property.

Deputies say as the property owner approached the men, one of them fired multiple gunshots toward him.

The property owner had a gun of his own and he fired several rounds back at the suspects, according to deputies.

The suspects then got inside the U-haul truck and drove off.

The property owner was not struck with any bullets, however, at this time it is unknown if the suspects were hit, according to deputies.

Shortly after, deputies received reports of a diesel fuel tank on the road near McKinley and Chateau Fresno avenues in west Fresno. Deputies say the tank did not belong to the truck owner but was possibly used by the suspects to fill with stolen fuel.

The suspects were last seen driving toward Kerman.

According to deputies, before the shooting, the owner discovered that up to three of his big rigs were also missing from his truck yard in Malaga. It was later recovered after the owner tracked it through GPS.

Deputies say that was when he was alerted to the U-haul trucks in west Fresno where the shooting occurred.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects as they investigate.