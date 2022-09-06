CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of a gun and ammunition during a traffic stop, Corcoran police say.

On Friday, shortly after 4:00 p.m., officers say they made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Otis Avenue for what they called a “mechanical violation.”

Police say the driver, identified as David Curiel, was driving with a suspended license. After a vehicle search was conducted, officers say they found a 9mm handgun and a 30-round high-capacity magazine. Authorities say the firearm didn’t have a serial number also known as a “ghost gun.”

Officers say Curiel did not have the permit to own a firearm and that while he was being booked into the Corcoran City Jail, they discovered Curiel was in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

Curiel was booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving with a suspended license, and other charges related to firearms and drugs at the Corcoran City Jail before being transferred to the Kings County Jail, where he has an $85,000 bail.