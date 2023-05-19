FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gun was found in the vehicle of a convicted felon and active gang member during a traffic stop, officers with the Fresno Police Department said.

According to a police social media post on Friday, officers conducted the traffic stop between Ashlan Avenue and Fresno Street. The only occupant of the vehicle was a convicted felon on parole and an active gang member.

Officials say that, during a vehicle search, officers found a privately manufactured firearm in the vehicle’s trunk. He was the only person in the vehicle when the traffic stop was conducted.

According to the police, the driver was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jails on suspicion of firearm-related charges and for violation of his parole.