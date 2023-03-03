FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was detained Friday afternoon after allegedly brandishing a gun at a child and then attempting to escape from responding police officers, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say the incident was first reported at around 1:45 p.m. after officers say the suspect allegedly brandished the firearm at a minor. An attempt was made to detain the suspect, but they evaded the officers and hopped a fence into a nearby resident’s backyard, according to police.

The suspect was eventually detained in an alley in the area of Abby Street and Lewis Avenue, officials say.

Investigators continue to search for the firearm used. The identity of the suspect was not officially released.