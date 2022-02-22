Group steals hundreds of dollars worth of fragrances during robbery at Fresno Kohl’s, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is underway for a group of people who stole dozens of fragrances during a robbery at a department store Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 12:40 p.m., officers say a group made up of four or five men and women walked into a Kohl’s, which also has a Sephora in it, in the River Park Shopping Center and started grabbing around 40 fragrances off the shelves.

After stealing the merchandise, officers say the suspects then ran out of the store, jumped into multiple vehicles, and sped away from the shopping center.

Officers were able to follow the suspects for a while using trackers on some of the fragrances, but the group managed to escape after the signal was lost.

No details about the getaway vehicles have been released, but officials say a surveillance camera managed to capture one of the license plates.

A description of the suspects has not been released by authorities at this time.

Officials say the items stolen during the robbery ranged in price and they are still working to figure out the total value of everything that was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.