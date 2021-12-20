Gov. Newsom announces $50K reward in unsolved murder of Fresno mother

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A cash reward is now being offered in hopes of solving the murder of a mother in Fresno earlier this year.

Fresno police officials say Jacqueline Flores, 25, was shot once in the head while she was in her vehicle with her 6-year-old daughter on July 27 near Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue.

Flores died from her injury after spending days fighting for her life at a local hospital.

Authorities said they didn’t believe Flores was the intended target, and it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Flores.

“The Fresno Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage any individuals with information,” said a press release from the governor’s office.

Newsom also announced three other $50,000 rewards for information related to unsolved murders across California, including three teen boys who were found shot to death in their vehicle outside of a high school in Visalia.

Anyone with information about this murder to case Fresno Police Department Detective Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441, or Detective Ben Barnes at 559-621-2421.