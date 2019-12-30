Gov. Newsom announces $50k reward for unsolved 2011 Fresno woman’s murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2011 murder investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction an unsolved murder in Fresno. 

The reward is being offered for information in the murder of Sarah Roberts, 26, who was shot as she walked away from a party in Central Fresno. 

The mother of two young children was shot while she was on the phone and waiting outside near a party she was attending. 

Roberts was found unconscious by her brother and taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. 

Investigators do not believe Roberts was an intended victim and thinks she may have been caught in the exchange of rival gang gunfire. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Lt. Mark Hudson at the Fresno Police Department at (559) 259-2909.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com