Good Samaritans help stop man from stabbing woman in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Good Samaritans stepped in to stop a man from stabbing a woman in downtown Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County Sherrif’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said a man and a woman pull up together in a car around 8 a.m. on the south side of the courthouse when people saw a man start to stab a woman. The Good Samaritans intervened and ordered him to stop and sit down until deputies arrived.

The woman was taken to Community Reginal Medical Center with “significant” injuries.

Deputies said they found a large knife and the suspect was arrested.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.