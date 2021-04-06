Good Samaritan helps save Fresno restaurant after man lights tarp on fire

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The owner of a Fresno restaurant says quick thinking from a Good Samaritan helped save her business after a man started a fire outside of it.

On Monday night, Train Depot Owner Pat Escovedo says a man was caught on camera lighting a tarp outside of the business on fire.

A woman who spotted the fire quickly jumped into action and tried to put it out by herself.

The video shows the woman, who was wearing a pair of flip-flops, trying to stomp out the flames with her feet.

The woman then went and reported the fire to someone at a neighboring business, who called the fire department.

The Fresno Fire Department was called out to The Train Depot on Monday night for a fire.

The next day, the Train Depot took to Facebook to thank the unidentified Good Samaritan for her efforts to save the business.

If not for the woman’s actions, Escovedo believes the whole strip mall near Ashlan Avenue and First Street could have been burned down.