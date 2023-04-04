FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says detectives with the Fresno H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) Task Force have arrested a 56-year-old man on numerous alleged charges related to auto theft and forgery charges.

Officials add that there is a good chance there are more victims out there.

The Sheriff’s Office says detectives started an investigation in August 2022. After they learned a Huntington Beach car dealer was searching for one of its vehicles in the Fresno area that was listed as stolen.

HEAT detectives say they determined the Huntington Beach dealer originally sold a vehicle to Christopher Asher for $58,000.

According to officials, Asher allegedly presented himself as the general manager of Artanis Automotive, located at 5494 E. Lamona Avenue. in Fresno. Since Artanis had a valid licensed dealer number, the Huntington Beach business finalized the transaction by sending the vehicle to Fresno.

Photo provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

However, according to investigators the check Asher sent to Huntington Beach bounced when the business tried cashing it. Detectives found the vehicle in Fresno and contacted the man driving it.

Officials say he explained he obtained the vehicle from Asher after giving him a down payment of $12,000. Asher helped him finance the remaining amount through a company called Anchored Finance.

Detectives say they quickly discovered this man and the finance company were victims of a scam Asher had constructed. Due to Asher being a previously convicted felon, he was not eligible to have a car dealer/broker license.

However, he was able to obtain a license by allegedly forging documents, using the personal information of one of his acquaintances who had a clean record.

On March 30th, detectives served a search warrant at Asher’s home in the 1000 block of E. Wathen Ave. in Fresno where according to investigators they collected evidence and arrested Asher.

Detectives say they have located additional victims who were scammed and investigations into those cases are taking place.

Law enforcement officials say they want to inform the public of Asher’s illegal activity because there is a good chance there are more victims out there who have dealt with Asher and do not realize they have been taken advantage of or never filed a police report.

If you or someone you know are potential victims, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111. Reference HEAT / CHP case number F146-412-23.

HEAT is comprised of members from the California Highway Patrol, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and the Clovis Police Department.