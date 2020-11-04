Goat returned after SoCal animal activist stole it from Fresno County teen, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County teenager’s goat is safe after its theft was tracked down to a Los Angeles County animal activist, who said she was rescuing the goat because she believed it was being treated inhumanely, deputies say.

Deputies say they recovered the stolen Boer goat on Tuesday and returned it to the teenager, who is a student out of Central West High School.

The goat was first reported stolen on Thursday when the owner said it was taken from a secured pen on the Central West High School campus. The goat was being kept for breeding purposes.

According to detectives, they developed leads pointing toward 23-year-old Alexandria Fall from Los Angeles County being in possession of the goat. After they made contact with Fall, arrangements were made to return the goat to its owner.

GOAT FOUND! @FresnoSheriff detectives found “Tilly,” a goat cared for by Central West student, Faith. They say the goat was stolen from campus last week by a 23-year-old animal activist from Los Angeles who thought it was being inhumanely cared for @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/EWOtPXjeuA — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) November 4, 2020

