FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently investigating two incidents taking place at a Jewish Temple and Noah’s Ark Restaurant and Bakery in Fresno overnight.

According to police, on Tuesday at around 6:00 a.m. at the Temple Beth Israel, an employee discovered that the front door had been broken by a rock. The employee found a backpack that contained more rocks left behind.

Officials say there are no indications this incident is a hate crime, but they are investigating it as a hate incident.

Temple Beth Israel

The second incident occurred at the Noah’s Ark Restaurant and Bakery. On Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m., an employee found two windows broken. According to officials, there was a newspaper with a handwritten message left behind threatening Jewish-owned businesses.

In a statement, Chief Paco Balderrama says the Fresno Police Department “will not tolerate any acts of violence, threats of violence or efforts of intimidation towards any of our community members.”

Officials are investigating this incident as a hate crime.

We are actively investigating both of these incidents, dedicating personnel and resources to identifying the suspects and holding them accountable. We cannot do this alone, however, and I am asking that if any of our community members have information on these acts, to please contact the Fresno Police Department. Chief Paco Balderrama

Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department.