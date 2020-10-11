Girl killed after shooting in central Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An investigation is underway after a shooting killed a juvenile in Central Fresno Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Belmont and Glenn avenues just before 7:00 p.m. for ShotSpotter alert of 10-15 shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived they found shell casings in the roadway near Calaveras avenue but no victim.

Lt. Anthony DeWall with the Fresno Police Department says officers were shortly notified of a gunshot wound victim that had been dropped off at the hospital where she later died.

No other details were available, the investigation is on going.

