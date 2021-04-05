“Ghost Gun,” stolen firearms and fentanyl found, gang member arrested, police say

30-year-old man was arrested after a month-long investigation of a shooting that occurred in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after a month-long investigation of a shooting that occurred in the area of Glenn and Olive avenues on Feb. 16, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno Poice arrested Anthony Ramirez, 30 of Fresno, who they say is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms. Ramirez is a self-admitted gang member and was detained without incident. 

Fresno Police say they served three search warrants with members of the MultiAgency Gang Enforcement Consortium (M.A.G.E.C.) and the Adult Compliance Team.

Police say they located four firearms. Two of the firearms were confirmed stolen and one was a homemade firearm without traditional serial numbers commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.” Additionally, illegal narcotics including fentanyl were found. 

Ramirez was booked into the Fresno County Jail for several firearm and narcotic-related charges. 

