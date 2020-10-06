Gas station homicide in Lemoore leads to an arrest 1,600 miles away, police say

LEMOORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A homicide investigation in Lemoore led officers to an arrest 1,600 miles away in Texas, according to police.

On Sep. 27, officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 1100 block of N. Lemoore Ave. for a man who was in a vehicle and bleeding. They arrived to find the victim shot – and he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 28-year-old Armona resident Ronald Lee Mullins.

According to Lemoore Police, the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle as he was parked at the gas station. One shot the victim and both fled the area.

Investigators identified the suspects as 20-year-old Cobiere Garvis Henderson and 18-year-old Angel Villasenor.

Police announced Monday that Henderson was tracked to Atlanta, Texas where he was arrested and is about to be extradited back to Kings County. A warrant for Villasenor’s arrest was issued, but he remains outstanding.

Anyone with information on Villasenor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lemoore PD Detectives on 559-924-9574 or dispatch at 559-924-5333, citing case number L2002852.

