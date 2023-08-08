FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a homicide in Fresno County has been arrested, says the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

Detectives say they obtained an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Miguel Luis Gutierrez Jr. of Fresno County for being a suspect in the body found in a garage in Fresno investigation.

Sunday, detectives received information Gutierrez Jr. was in Ceres, CA. Detectives coordinated efforts with the Ceres Police Department to try and locate him. Utilizing an arrest warrant on file, officers found Gutierrez Jr. outside a motel in their city and took him into custody. He was later turned over to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, deputies say a homeowner reported finding a man in their garage who was possibly deceased. Upon arrival at the home on S. Blythe, just south of W. Clayton Avenue, they found the man was, in fact, dead.

Deputies say the victim did not live at the home, but the property owner did know him. He was identified as 39-year-old Ismael Orlando Herrera Jr., who was living homeless in the areas of Caruthers and Riverdale. Detectives later determined Miguel Gutierrez Jr. was responsible for his death.

According to deputies, Miguel Luis Gutierrez Jr has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Although an arrest has been made, deputies ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217.