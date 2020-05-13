Gang related shooting leaves one man dead and another arrested in Merced County, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man is dead and another arrested for a shooting Monday in Merced, police say.

Authorities say they responded to the area of the 900 block of West 19th Street at around 12:07 a.m. for a call of shots being fired.

When officers arrived they say they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect of the shooting as Francisco J. Alvarez, 33, at a home on Wednesday.

Officers say they tracked down Alvarez at a home in Merced County. When they arrived they say Alvarez fled the home and ensued a pursuit. He was eventually arrested near Howard Road and Longview Avenue.

Alvarez was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for murder and a gang enhancement.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Kalvin Haygood at (209) 388-6998 or the Merced Police Department.

