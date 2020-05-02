Gang-related highway shooting between cars leaves victim in a critical condition, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in the hospital following a shooting from one car to another Friday, which CHP says was gang-related and took place when both were stopped at a red light.

Officers were called at around 6:10 p.m. following a report of a shooting in the area of Highway 41 and Adams Avenue. As they responded, they witnessed another vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. That vehicle was stopped and it was determined that the suspect was inside and had hidden the gun used under a child seat.

According to the Highway Patrol, the victim was shot in the abdomen and the neck. Seven shots were fired and five struck the victim. He was the passenger in the vehicle that was hit and the driver took him to the hospital.

The CHP says there are three crime scenes: Highway 41 and Adams Avenue where the shooting took place, Community Regional Medical Center where the victim was taken for treatment and where the victim’s vehicle stopped, and North and Orange avenues where the suspect was located.

Investigators add that there were three children inside both vehicles. They are all being looked after by family members.

Officers say the 27-year-old suspect will face charges ranging from attempted murder to child endangerment.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.