Gang members on probation, including armed juvenile, arrested after short chase in Delhi

DELHI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three gang members on probation, including an armed juvenile, were arrested on multiple charges Friday after a short vehicle chase in Delhi, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office STAR team tried to stop a white Nissan Maxima around 4:40 p.m. but the vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit began. The chase ended in the area of Jennifer Court when the three occupants took off running from the vehicle.

(Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies gave chase and were able to take all three suspects into custody.

During the chase, one of the suspects, identified as a juvenile on felony probation, dropped a loaded Glock 27 handgun as he tried to climb a fence, the Sheriff’s Office said. The juvenile was arrested after a brief struggle.

The two other suspects were identifed as Guillermo Cardenas, 21, and Adrian Michelec, 19, who were on felony probation.

All three suspects were known by the STAR team to be local gang members, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a second loaded high capacity magazine.

All three suspects were booked into the Merced County Jail on several charges, including felons in possession of guns and ammo, several gang enhancements, felony evading, child endangerment and resisting arrest.

