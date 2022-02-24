FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Two men have been arrested for an armed robbery of a street vendor near downtown Fresno.

Police say, they responded to a call about an armed robbery call on C and Ventura streets around 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 13.

According to officers, the vendor was selling Valentine’s Day gifts on the corner of the intersection when three men approached her. The men grabbed several items and fled on foot to a nearby vehicle. According to the victim, they ran after the suspects but one of the men pointed a handgun at her.

Police say they were able to identify two of the three men involved as Miguel Perez and Daniel Chavez. Officers say they were able to find a vehicle being driven by Chavez, and both Chavez and Perez were inside. Police also say they found a modified firearm inside the vehicle as well.

Both were booked for robbery, theft, and gun-related charges, according to police.

Chavez and Perez are both known gang members according to officials.

According to officials stolen property from the victim was found by investigators.

Police say they are still searching for the third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-2464.