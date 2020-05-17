Gang member caught burglarizing Orange Cove burger restaurant

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A gang member was arrested just after midnight Saturday morning after he burglarized an Orange Cove burger restaurant, according to the Orange Cove Police Department.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress around 12:30 a.m. at a Burger King restaurant, near Park Boulevard and Anchor Avenue.

The description of the suspect led officers to find a Latino man identified as Alejandro Morales Jr. a couple of blocks away, Police said. He is an active gang member from Fresno.

Morales was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of burglary, resisting and possession of a controlled substance.

