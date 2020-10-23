Gang member arrested with ‘ghost gun,’ three children in the car, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
27 year-old Raul Jimenez.png

27 year-old Raul Jimenez.png (image courtesy of Fresno Police)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old gang member was arrested in Fresno Wednesday after a traffic stop resulted in a gun discovered inside a car carrying three young children at the same time, officers say.

According to Fresno Police, Raul Jimenez was driving a car that ran a red light at Cedar and Huntington avenues. When officers stopped the car, Jimenez initially gave a false name. After he was identified, officers established he had two outstanding felony warrants.

Officers say a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a so-called ‘ghost gun’ under the driver’s seat.

Jimenez was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on various weapons related charges.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.