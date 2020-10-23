Gang member arrested with ‘ghost gun,’ three children in the car, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old gang member was arrested in Fresno Wednesday after a traffic stop resulted in a gun discovered inside a car carrying three young children at the same time, officers say.

According to Fresno Police, Raul Jimenez was driving a car that ran a red light at Cedar and Huntington avenues. When officers stopped the car, Jimenez initially gave a false name. After he was identified, officers established he had two outstanding felony warrants.

Officers say a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a so-called ‘ghost gun’ under the driver’s seat.

Jimenez was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on various weapons related charges.

